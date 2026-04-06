Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the war that began on February 28 in the Middle East continues to claim lives despite diplomatic efforts, accusing Israel of undermining initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday, President Erdogan said: "The Israeli government continues to undermine all efforts to end the war."

"If there is even the slightest chance to silence the weapons and open space for negotiations, we are making sincere efforts to seize it," he added.

"Our hope is that this unlawful, senseless, illegitimate, and extremely costly war for all humanity will come to an end as soon as possible."

Erdogan also said Türkiye has stepped up diplomatic contacts to achieve a ceasefire.

"As the war drags on, we have warned that the fire could spread to other countries. As we leave behind the 38th day of the conflict, we unfortunately continue to carry the same concerns for our region," he said.