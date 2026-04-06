TÜRKİYE
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Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end Iran war: Türkiye's Erdogan
Israel feeds on tensions with the Al-Aqsa Mosque closure, pursuing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, President Erdogan says.
Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end Iran war: Türkiye's Erdogan
Israel continues to undermine all efforts to end war: Turkish president / AA
a day ago

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that the war that began on February 28 in the Middle East continues to claim lives despite diplomatic efforts, accusing Israel of undermining initiatives aimed at ending the conflict.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on Monday, President Erdogan said: "The Israeli government continues to undermine all efforts to end the war."

"If there is even the slightest chance to silence the weapons and open space for negotiations, we are making sincere efforts to seize it," he added.

"Our hope is that this unlawful, senseless, illegitimate, and extremely costly war for all humanity will come to an end as soon as possible."

Erdogan also said Türkiye has stepped up diplomatic contacts to achieve a ceasefire.
"As the war drags on, we have warned that the fire could spread to other countries. As we leave behind the 38th day of the conflict, we unfortunately continue to carry the same concerns for our region," he said.

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"In the face of increasing risks, I, as president, on one hand, and our ministers on the other, are accelerating our diplomatic contacts," he added.

He also said Israel “proves it feeds on tensions” by keeping Al-Aqsa Mosque closed, pursuing the death penalty for Palestinian prisoners, and escalating tensions in Lebanon and Syria.

Erdogan further stressed that recent developments in the region underline the importance of Türkiye’s “Terror-free Türkiye” process, launched to strengthen internal unity and solidarity.

"At a time when attempts are being made to build walls between Turks, Kurds, Arabs, and Persians, we can neutralise these plots with our vision of a terror-free Türkiye and a terror-free region," he added.

RelatedTRT World - Israel 'primarily' responsible for 'unlawful war' with Iran: Türkiye's Erdogan
SOURCE:AA
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