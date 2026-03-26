WAR ON IRAN
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Israel took Iranian leaders off its 'hit list' after Pakistan's intervention: report
Islamabad asked Washington that if they are also eliminated, then there is no one else to talk to; hence, the US asked the Israelis to back off.
Israel took Iranian leaders off its 'hit list' after Pakistan's intervention: report
Araghchi, Qalibaf removed from Israeli hit-list after Pakistan's request to US / TRT World
March 26, 2026

Israel took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf off its “hit list” after Pakistan requested that Washington not target them, a Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

"The Israelis had their coordinates and wanted to take them out. We told the US that if they are also eliminated, then there is no one else to talk to; hence, the US asked the Israelis to back off," the source said on Thursday.

Pakistan's military and foreign office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the two top Iranian officials had been temporarily removed from Israel's list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks.

The two officials have been removed from the list for up to four or five days, the Wall Street Journal said, citing US officials, but did not mention any Pakistani role in it.

Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye are playing the role of mediator between Tehran and Washington to end the Iran war.

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Islamabad has maintained direct contact with both Washington and Tehran at a time when such channels are frozen for most other countries.

Iran is reviewing a 15-point proposal from US President Donald Trump, sent through Pakistan, to end the war.

The proposal calls for removing Iran's stocks of highly enriched uranium, halting enrichment, curbing its ballistic missile programme and cutting off funding for regional allies, according to Israeli cabinet sources familiar with the plan.

Trump has said Iran is desperate to make a deal, while Araghchi said Tehran was reviewing the US proposal but had ​no intention of holding talks to wind down the conflict.

RelatedTRT World - Pakistan confirms role in 'relaying messages' between US and Iran
SOURCE:reuters
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