Israel took Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Parliamentary Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf off its “hit list” after Pakistan requested that Washington not target them, a Pakistani source with knowledge of the discussions told Reuters.

"The Israelis had their coordinates and wanted to take them out. We told the US that if they are also eliminated, then there is no one else to talk to; hence, the US asked the Israelis to back off," the source said on Thursday.

Pakistan's military and foreign office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Wall Street Journal first reported that the two top Iranian officials had been temporarily removed from Israel's list of officials to eliminate as they explore possible peace talks.

The two officials have been removed from the list for up to four or five days, the Wall Street Journal said, citing US officials, but did not mention any Pakistani role in it.

Pakistan, Egypt and Türkiye are playing the role of mediator between Tehran and Washington to end the Iran war.