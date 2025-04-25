Troops from Pakistan and India exchanged fire overnight across the Line of Control in disputed Kashmir, officials said Friday, after the United Nations urged the neighbouring rivals to show "maximum restraint" following a deadly shooting in the region.

Syed Ashfaq Gilani, a government official in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, told AFP on Friday that troops had exchanged fire along the Line of Control (LOC) that splits the parts of the region administered separately by the two countries.

"There was no firing on the civilian population," he added.

India's army confirmed there had been limited firing of small arms that it claimed had been "initiated by Pakistan", adding it had been “responded to".

On Thursday, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters in New York that issues between the countries "can be and should be resolved peacefully through meaningful mutual engagement".

"We very much appeal to both the governments... to exercise maximum restraint, and to ensure that the situation and the developments we've seen do not deteriorate any further," he said.

Islamabad denies involvement in attack

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi vowed to hunt down the gunmen responsible for killing 26 civilians at the popular tourist site of Pahalgam, after Indian police identified two of the three fugitive gunmen as Pakistani.