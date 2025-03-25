The future of the US national security adviser is in doubt after the accidental inclusion of a journalist in secret war plan discussions spurred high-level discussions within the White House about his possible removal, Politico reported.

Mike Waltz mistakenly disclosed classified plans to attack Yemen’s Houthis by adding The Atlantic magazine's Editor-in-Chief Jeffrey Goldberg to a chat with top officials using the commercially available Signal app, according to the journalist’s report and as confirmed by the White House.

A senior administration official told Politico on Monday that multiple discussions are underway on how to handle the situation.

“Half of them saying he’s never going to survive or shouldn’t survive,” the official said, adding that two senior White House aides have suggested Waltz should resign to avoid putting the president in a "bad position."

“It was reckless not to check who was on the thread. It was reckless to be having that conversation on Signal. You can’t have recklessness as the national security adviser,” the official added.

Jeopardising national security