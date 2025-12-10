Israeli forces have detained nearly 100 Palestinians in a series of large-scale raids across the occupied northern West Bank, witnesses told Anadolu, marking one of the most extensive arrest campaigns in recent months.

Troops stormed Nablus, Salfit, Jericho, and several towns in Jenin, Tulkarem, and Qalqilya, as well as two neighborhoods in occupied East Jerusalem on Wednesday. According to an Anadolu correspondent, Israeli forces arrested around 50 people in Nablus, 15 in Salfit, 13 in Jericho, and 20 in occupied East Jerusalem, with some later released following field interrogations.

Among those detained in Jenin was Nasser Al-Din Al-Shaer, the former Palestinian deputy prime minister and education minister from 2006 to 2007. He was held for several hours before being released, witnesses said.