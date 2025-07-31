President Donald Trump is on track to secure hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements from several prominent US universities he has sued over allegations of anti-Semitism, racial discrimination, and diversity policies.

What’s new here

Brown University settled for $50 million on Wednesday, soon after Columbia University agreed to pay $221 million, and Harvard is still negotiating a potential $500 million settlement.

This week, the Trump administration also launched investigations and lawsuits against UCLA, Duke, and George Mason University.

Why is it significant?

America’s top universities have mostly yielded to pressure from the Trump administration’s campaign against cultural policies, choosing to settle with large payments instead of resisting.

Officials in the Trump administration present these agreements as a way to hold liberal institutions accountable, accusing them of being dominated by left-wing ideological proponents, influenced by DEI initiatives, and allegedly tolerant of anti-Semitism.

Opponents argue that these settlements, which sometimes involve financial contributions or free legal support for causes favoured by Trump, effectively represent government-backed coercion.

Brief backgrounder