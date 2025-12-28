Turkish defence company Baykar announced on Sunday that two prototypes of its Bayraktar KIZILELMA unmanned combat aircraft have successfully carried out the world’s first fully autonomous close-formation flight by jet-powered drones.

Turkish defence giant Baykar, manufacturer of KIZILELMA, is integrating new capabilities into its development process.

The test marked a major milestone in global aviation, as no other country has publicly demonstrated autonomous close-formation flying by unmanned fighter-class aircraft.

The flight was conducted as part of ongoing tests of KIZILELMA’s smart fleet autonomy capability at the AKINCI Flight Training and Test Center in Corlu, northwestern Türkiye.

During the test, the third prototype of Bayraktar KIZILELMA, PT3, and the fifth prototype, PT5, took off consecutively.

Once airborne, the two unmanned combat aircraft executed synchronised manoeuvres and maintained close formation entirely autonomously, without any human intervention. The operation was made possible through smart fleet autonomy algorithms developed by Baykar’s engineering team.

With this achievement, KIZILELMA became the first unmanned combat aircraft system in the world to demonstrate autonomous close-formation flight, a task traditionally performed only by manned fighter jets.

This capability enables multiple unmanned platforms, under the command of a leader, to autonomously adjust their relative positions and carry out joint missions.

Combat air patrol mission

During the flight test, the Combat Air Patrol (CAP) mission, one of the fundamental elements of modern air combat, was also tested.

KIZILELMA prototypes conducted patrol flights along a designated route accompanied by fleet autonomy software. Therefore, the feasibility of conducting air defence missions by a national unmanned combat aircraft operating as a fleet was verified.