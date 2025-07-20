Residents reported calm in Syria’s Sweida on Sunday after the government declared that Bedouin fighters had withdrawn from the predominantly Druze city and the United States stepped up calls for an end to days of fighting.

With hundreds of people reported killed, the conflict in Sweida has marked a major test for President Ahmed al Sharaa, as Israel has carried out air strikes last week with the pretext of protecting the Druze. Fighting continued on Saturday despite a ceasefire call.

On Sunday morning, residents reported no sound of gunfire in the city after the Syrian interior ministry announced late on Saturday that Bedouin tribal fighters had left.

Reuters images showed interior ministry security forces deployed in an area near the city, blocking the road in front of members of tribes congregated there.

Kenan Azzam, a dentist, described the situation on Sunday morning as “a tense calm” but told Reuters residents were still struggling with a lack of water and electricity.

“The hospitals are a disaster and out of service, and there are still so many dead and wounded,” he said by phone.

Tom Barrack, the US envoy for Syria, said “brutal acts by warring factions on the ground undermine the government’s authority and disrupt any semblance of order”.

“All factions must immediately lay down their arms, cease hostilities, and abandon cycles of tribal vengeance. Syria stands at a critical juncture—peace and dialogue must prevail—and prevail now,” he wrote on X.

Related TRT Global - Syria forms emergency committee to deliver aid, restore services in Sweida

Up in arms