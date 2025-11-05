The humanitarian catastrophe in Sudan has reached a breaking point, and the world’s silence is part of the problem, according to a senior International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) official.

More than two years after fighting erupted between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), millions remain displaced and trapped amid famine, disease, and violence.

“There is a clear situation of neglect of this war that has led to this point,” Patrick Youssef, the ICRC’s regional director for Africa, told Anadolu on Wednesday.

“The international community needs to pay much more attention.”

Since April 2023, the conflict has killed over 20,000 people and displaced more than 15 million, according to UN estimates.

The RSF’s recent assault on Al Fasher in Darfur has become one of the war’s darkest chapters, with reports of horrific atrocities by its militants, including summary executions, mass killings and rapes.

Countries around the world have vehemently condemned the RSF’s actions, while the UN, International Criminal Court (ICC) and other major organisations have warned of mounting suffering for civilians.

Earlier this week, the ICC prosecutor said the “mass killings, rapes, and other crimes” by the RSF may constitute “war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

Respect law

Youssef urged all “fighters to respect the Geneva Conventions, the laws of war, Islamic law, and every tradition in Sudan to preserve the lives of civilians, including women and children, and those seeking medical attention.”

He warned that the escalating violence is deepening a regional crisis.

“In Al Jazira and many parts of Darfur, the situation keeps growing in size and volume, not only for those in the country, but also for the millions of refugees that have left Sudan to settle in Egypt, Chad, Ethiopia, and many other countries in the region,” he said.

“There are certainly fears in countries where the humanitarian situation is already difficult, like in the east of Chad, and hence, it requires a collective effort.”

“This is a call for the international community to never stop its support to the Sudanese, but also to address the regional aspect of the Sudan conflict,” he added.

A collapsing health system

Youssef painted a grim picture of life inside Sudan, describing a country where public services have almost ceased to exist.