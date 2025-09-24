Two Japanese F-15 jets arrived for defence exchanges at a military base in northeastern Germany on Tuesday for the first time, according to Kyodo News on Wednesday.

The jets landed at Laage Air Base in Germany after visiting the US, Canada, and the UK.

The arrival marks the first-ever deployment of Japanese fighter jets to Europe under Japan’s pacifist constitution.

Defence Minister Gen. Nakatani said on September 12 the move reflected “the common understanding that security in the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions is inseparable.”

The tour does not include joint training but focuses on unit-to-unit exchanges.