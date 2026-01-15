TÜRKİYE
Wi-Fi prank triggers bomb scare on Turkish Airlines flight; plane lands safely in Barcelona
A passenger’s prank, embedding a fake bomb threat into an onboard internet network name, set off security protocols, though authorities say airport operations were unaffected.
Turkish Airlines said the alert was triggered when a passenger named a personal Wi-Fi hotspot with a bomb threat. / AA
January 15, 2026

Security protocols were activated on Thursday after a bomb threat was flagged on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Barcelona — a scare later traced to a passenger’s misuse of the aircraft’s in-flight Wi-Fi system.

The airline said the alert was triggered during the plane’s approach to Barcelona when a passenger created a personal internet access point and named it with wording that included a bomb threat.

“Necessary procedures were immediately initiated within the scope of flight safety,” Turkish Airlines communications chief Yahya Ustun said on X.

He added that the aircraft landed safely and that post-landing inspections were carried out by Spanish authorities in line with international aviation security rules.

Spain’s airport operator Aena confirmed that security protocols were activated at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport, but stressed that operations continued without disruption.

Authorities have not said whether the passenger responsible will face charges, but aviation officials routinely warn that even hoax threats are treated as serious security incidents.

