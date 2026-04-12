President Donald Trump has ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to what he termed Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.

“The blockade will begin shortly. Other countries will be involved in this blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this illegal act of extortion,” Trump said on his Truth Social media platform on Sunday.

While acknowledging that the marathon talks in Pakistan had gone "well" and "most points were agreed to”, Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear programme.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of blockading any ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.

Trump said he had instructed the Navy to interdict any vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said US forces would begin destroying Iranian mines in the strategic waterway, warning that any Iranian who fired at US vessels or commercial shipping “will be blown to hell".

Deploying minesweepers

Trump reiterated his naval blockade order in an interview with Fox News, saying it “will take a little while".

Trump also said his recent social media post threatening that “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” helped pressure Tehran back to negotiations.

He also claimed “nobody did anything” to the two US warships that transited the strait on Saturday as part of initial mine-clearing operations.