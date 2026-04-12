WAR ON IRAN
3 min read
Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Iran and the US were reportedly unable to agree on controlling the Strait of Hormuz, nor on whether Tehran would have the right to enrich uranium during Islamabad talks.
Trump orders US naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz
Trump says US to soon begin naval blockade of Strait of Hormuz. / Reuters
8 hours ago

President Donald Trump has ordered a US naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz in response to what he termed Iran's "unyielding" refusal to give up its nuclear ambitions during peace talks in Islamabad.

“The blockade will begin shortly. Other countries will be involved in this blockade. Iran will not be allowed to profit off this illegal act of extortion,” Trump said on his Truth Social media platform on Sunday.

While acknowledging that the marathon talks in Pakistan had gone "well" and "most points were agreed to”, Trump said Tehran had refused to concede on the issue of its nuclear programme.

"Effective immediately, the United States Navy, the finest in the world, will begin the process of blockading any ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz," Trump said.

Trump said he had instructed the Navy to interdict any vessel in international waters that has paid a toll to Iran for passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

He also said US forces would begin destroying Iranian mines in the strategic waterway, warning that any Iranian who fired at US vessels or commercial shipping “will be blown to hell".

Deploying minesweepers

Trump reiterated his naval blockade order in an interview with Fox News, saying it “will take a little while".

Trump also said his recent social media post threatening that “A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again,” helped pressure Tehran back to negotiations.

He also claimed “nobody did anything” to the two US warships that transited the strait on Saturday as part of initial mine-clearing operations.

RECOMMENDED

The US Centcom on Saturday said that two US Navy warships transited the Strait of Hormuz to clear the strategic waterway of mines laid by Iran.

The Iranian state TV reported that Tehran issued warnings to the US military ship that it would be attacked within 30 minutes if it crossed the Strait of Hormuz. The US, however, denied receiving any warnings.

Trump said the United States was also deploying more traditional minesweepers to the area, and several other countries were ready to send minesweeping vessels as well.

According to Trump, numerous countries are expected to support the operation, and NATO “now also wants to help” secure the strait.

Iran and the United States failed to strike a deal in Islamabad, but there was no immediate return to hostilities, and world leaders quickly urged both sides to pursue the diplomatic route to peace.

US Vice President JD Vance left Pakistan after the talks and warned that Washington had made Tehran its "final and best offer" for a deal.

"We leave here with a very simple proposal," he said. "We'll see if the Iranians accept it."

Iran's parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, said his negotiating team had "put forward constructive initiatives, but ultimately the other side was unable to gain the trust of the Iranian delegation in this round of negotiations".

Iranian and US reports said the two sides were unable to agree on who would control the Strait of Hormuz or on whether Tehran would have the right to enrich uranium under any deal.

RelatedTRT World - Iran vows to defend rights from Hormuz to compensation, after US talks
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye slams Netanyahu over his remarks targeting President Erdogan
Here’s what we know so far about US-Iran talks in Islamabad
US, Iranian delegations exchange texts as first round of direct talks concludes in Islamabad
Iraqi parliament elects Nizar Amidi as new president
Erdogan, Macron discuss Iran truce, Lebanon, Gaza
Russia-Ukraine 32-hour Easter truce comes into force
US-Iran direct talks begin in Islamabad, first high-level meeting since 1979
Russia and Ukraine exchange 175 prisoners in wartime swap deal
INTERACTIVE: How the war on Iran is reshaping the Middle East and beyond
US agrees to unfreeze Iranian assets to advance Islamabad talks, report says
Israel strikes Gaza refugee camp, killing several Palestinians, Civil Defence says
UK shelves Chagos Islands handover after Trump opposition
VP Vance arrives in Pakistan to start crucial US–Iran talks
Western, Asian leaders call for 'substantive negotiated settlement' ahead of Islamabad talks
South Korea leader shares video of Palestinian child 'abused' by Israeli troops, enraging Tel Aviv