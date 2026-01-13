MIDDLE EAST
US envoy meets son of Iran's deposed shah amid protests — report
Meeting reportedly marks first known contact since protests erupted, though Trump has withheld public endorsement.
US administration is said to have been surprised by Pahlavi’s prominence during recent demonstrations / Reuters
January 13, 2026

US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has met with the eldest son of Iran’s deposed shah amid nationwide protests, according to a media report.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Witkoff held talks over the weekend with Reza Pahlavi, marking the first known contact since demonstrations erupted across Iran.

An American official said that the frequent appearance of Pahlavi’s name during recent protests had surprised the US administration.

Pahlavi, who lives in exile, has made a series of appearances in US media in recent weeks, positioning himself as an opposition voice amid the unrest.

However, Trump declined to publicly endorse him during an interview last week.

The Pahlavi dynasty ruled Iran from 1925 until the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

The deposed shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, died in exile in Egypt in 1980.

His son has since emerged as a prominent figure referenced during protests that began last month over worsening economic conditions and the sharp depreciation of Iran’s national currency, the rial.

Iranian authorities have accused Washington and Israel of backing what they have described as “riots” and “terrorism,” claims both countries deny.

There are no official casualty figures from Iranian authorities.

However, the US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency has estimated that at least 646 people have been killed, including members of the security forces and protesters, with more than 1,000 injured.

The group has also reported at least 10,721 detentions across 585 locations nationwide since the protests began.

