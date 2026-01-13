US President Donald Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff has met with the eldest son of Iran’s deposed shah amid nationwide protests, according to a media report.

Axios reported on Tuesday that Witkoff held talks over the weekend with Reza Pahlavi, marking the first known contact since demonstrations erupted across Iran.

An American official said that the frequent appearance of Pahlavi’s name during recent protests had surprised the US administration.

Pahlavi, who lives in exile, has made a series of appearances in US media in recent weeks, positioning himself as an opposition voice amid the unrest.

However, Trump declined to publicly endorse him during an interview last week.

The Pahlavi dynasty ruled Iran from 1925 until the 1979 Islamic Revolution.