Thailand says troops exchanged fire at border, Cambodia denies ceasefire breach
Bangkok accuses Cambodian forces of firing a grenade round in Sisaket, while Phnom Penh rejects the claim as fabricated and reaffirms its commitment to the December truce.
A Thai national flag is seen in Thailand's northeastern Sisaket province following clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, February 12 2026. / Reuters
February 24, 2026

Thailand's army said it exchanged fire with Cambodian forces along their border on Tuesday, accusing its neighbour of violating a December truce, while Cambodia denied the allegations.

Cambodian forces "fired a single 40 mm grenade round" near a Thai patrol in the border province of Sisaket on Tuesday morning, prompting return fire, according to a Thai army statement.

No Thai personnel were injured, the army said. "Following the incident, Thai forces responded by firing an M79 (grenade launcher) in the direction from which the shot originated, in accordance with the rules of engagement, as a warning and for self-defence," it added.

Army spokesperson Winthai Suvaree said in the statement that "Cambodia's actions violated the ceasefire agreement", which ended three weeks of deadly border clashes in late December.

"Preliminary assessment suggests the incident may have resulted from a rotation of Cambodian troops, with new personnel lacking familiarity with regulations and command control, leading to operational shortcomings," the statement said.

Cambodia's defence ministry spokesperson Maly Socheata declined to answer questions from AFP about the alleged incident.

Cambodia rejects claim its forces fired on Thai patrol: minister

Cambodia, meanwhile, rejected allegations that its military fired on Thai troops patrolling their border, Phnom Penh's information minister told AFP on Tuesday.

"These claims are entirely false, fabricated and grossly distort the facts with the deliberate intent to mislead public opinion and provoke tension along the Cambodia–Thailand border," Neth Pheaktra said.

Neth Pheaktra reiterated Cambodia's "unwavering commitment" to the December truce and an earlier short-lived ceasefire deal from October.

"Cambodia is deeply concerned that unilateral allegations made without joint verification, consultation or factual substantiation risk misrepresenting the situation on the ground and undermining mutual trust," the minister said.

Last month, Thailand also accused Cambodia of violating their truce, saying cross-border mortar fire wounded a soldier, while Phnom Penh said a "pile of garbage" exploded, injuring two of its own troops.

The countries' century-old border conflict stems from a dispute over the French colonial-era demarcation of their 800-kilometre frontier. The dispute erupted into several rounds of clashes last year, killing dozens of people, including soldiers and civilians, and displacing more than a million in July and December.

SOURCE:AFP
