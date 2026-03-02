As tensions mounted in the Gulf ahead of what would later become a direct US-Israeli confrontation with Iran, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel signalled shifting regional alignments taking shape around Tehran.

Welcomed warmly by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week, Modi did not comment on civilian casualties in Gaza, which Palestinian authorities say have exceeded 70,000, instead condemning Hamas’s October 7 attack as “barbaric”.

His trip coincided with Israel’s push to consolidate new strategic partnerships against what Israeli officials described as “radical axes” in the region, a framework widely understood to include Iran and its allied networks.

Netanyahu’s government has recently promoted the idea of a so-called “hexagon alliance” involving New Delhi, even as analysts question how such blocs redefine regional rivalries and draw new actors into Middle Eastern security dynamics.

The Israeli Prime Minister “needs a global and regional consent” in a time when he faces various accusations from genocide to crimes against humanity after his brutal conduct in Gaza, says Muhammed Athar Javed, a Copenhagen-based international security expert, referring to Modi’s visit to Israel.

“In the last decade, Modi has managed to create a special relationship with Israel,” Javed tells TRT World.

Also, unlike Russia and China, which have opposed any attack on Iran, India has not condemned the US military buildup in the Gulf, sending a positive signal to Israel, says the analyst.

In 2017, Modi, a Hindu nationalist, became the first Indian leader to visit Israel. Unlike previous Indian leaders, who supported the Palestinian cause, Modi has taken a different approach, strengthening relations with Israel across various sectors, from defence to technology and trade.

Behind the pragmatic trade-off between the two states, which benefits both countries, analysts recognise that an ideological factor is also influencing the deepening ties between the Middle East’s only non-Muslim majority state and the world’s most populous nation, which has a significant Muslim population.

“Delhi has now emerged as Israel's strongest non-Western ally. There is strategic cooperation and ideological convergence between the two, which actually strengthened during the course of this genocide,” Azad Essa, an expert on Israel-India ties and the writer of Hostile Homelands: The New Alliance Between India and Israel, tells TRT World.

“The visit was Netanyahu's opportunity to thank Modi for his support over the past two and a half years and to try to give the impression to Israelis that he is not isolated or without influential friends around the world.”

Zionism-Hindutva ‘conversation’

Essa highlights how the ruling ideologies of Netanyahu’s Israel and Modi’s India have been in political dialogue for decades, referring to Hindutva, a far-right Hindu nationalist movement, and Zionist nationalism.

“They both have expansionist and exclusionist goals and run on narratives of historical grievance and civilisational greatness,” Essa says.

Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been closely linked to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a paramilitary organisation that promotes Hindutva, the concept of Hindu dominance and hegemony across India, aiming to “purify” the state from its Muslim population.

Conversely, Netanyahu’s current hawkish government includes members from Israeli parties who aim to completely expel Palestinians from their native lands, replace them with illegal settlers, and pursue Greater Israel, encompassing territories from neighbouring Arab nations.

India and Israel have been guided by similar ideologies, which allow them to deepen their ties, says Muhammed Karakus, an academic at Adiyaman University.

Both Hindutva and Zionism are anti-Muslim in their nature, seeking to either expel or suppress large Islamic-professed populations, Karakus tells TRT World.