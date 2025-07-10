Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that his country is open to negotiating a lasting end to the war in Gaza—but only if Hamas agrees to disarm and relinquish its governing authority in the territory.

"If this can be achieved through negotiations, great," Netanyahu said in a video statement from Washington.

"If it cannot be achieved through negotiations within 60 days, we will have to achieve it through other means, by using... the force of our heroic army."

Tough round in Doha

His comments came as US President Donald Trump continued efforts to secure a 60-day truce with the Palestinian resistance group.

Talks between the two sides have been underway in Qatar, where mediators are pushing for a breakthrough within days.

While Netanyahu said the goal was to reach a deal during the temporary halt, he warned that failure to meet Israel’s terms would prolong the carnage.

According to Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, progress has been made, but major differences remain.

In comments to Austrian newspaper Die Presse, Saar said the sides still need to agree on the number of Palestinian prisoners to be released in exchange for hostages.

"Initially, eight hostages are to be released, followed by two more on the 50th day," he said, adding that Hamas also agreed to return the bodies of 18 hostages.

Asked whether Hamas leaders might be granted safe passage into exile, Saar said, "Yes, we will offer that."

Hamas, for its part, has insisted on the full withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, the free flow of humanitarian aid, and what it calls "real guarantees" for a lasting peace.

Senior Hamas official Bassem Naim told AFP news agency that the group rejects any continued Israeli control of Gaza and opposes the creation of "isolated enclaves" for Palestinians.