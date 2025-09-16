TÜRKİYE
2 min read
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Both teams secured silver medals in basketball and volleyball, marking historic successes in Türkiye’s growing sporting record.
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan poses with the men’s national basketball team at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. / Anadolu Agency
September 16, 2025

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday received Türkiye’s men’s and women’s national teams at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, after both won silver medals at major international tournaments.

On Sunday, the Turkish men’s national basketball team, also known as the “12 Giant Men” (12 Dev Adam in Turkish), finished runners-up at EuroBasket 2025 in Riga in a thrilling contest against Germany in the final, their first European final in 24 years and only their second ever silver.

“I once again congratulate our athletes who put up an extraordinary fight. We are a little saddened that we couldn’t quite reach the trophy, but the fact remains that we have gained remarkable momentum in basketball,” Erdogan said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

The Turkish president added that he believed that Türkiye would prove to be the strongest team at the forthcoming 2027 Basketball World Cup in Qatar.

The women’s volleyball team, dubbed the “Sultans of the Net” (Filenin Sultanlari in Turkish), also made a historic win by taking silver at the FIVB World Championship in Bangkok earlier this month, another achievement praised by President Erdogan.

RECOMMENDED

"I sincerely congratulate our National Women's Volleyball Team, who made our country proud by securing second place at the FIVB Women's World Championship held in Thailand," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on social media at the time.

Starting from a modest base of just over a quarter of a million athletes in 2002, Türkiye now boasts millions of participants and increasing medal tallies.

Two decades of investment have cultivated champions and transformed the nation’s view of sport.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish athletes soar to historic heights in Türkiye’s golden age of sports

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
India fetes EU at Republic Day parade ahead of trade deal
Private jet carrying eight people crashes in northeastern US state
11 dead in armed attack at football field in central Mexico: mayor
Myanmar pro-military party declares victory in junta-run polls
Israel kills 3 Palestinians, wounds 6 in Gaza in new ceasefire violation
Ferry carrying over 350 people sinks in southern Philippines, killing at least 15
Facing mounting pressure, Trump blames Democratic 'chaos' for killing of two Americans by ICE agents
Israel agrees to 'limited' reopening of Rafah crossing
Massive winter storm crippling US leaves at least six dead
Minnesota Governor Walz urges Trump to pull ICE out of state after killing of Alex Pretti
No peace in Sudan until RSF is eliminated — Burhan
YPG terror group targets Syrian Army positions in Aleppo countryside with 25 drone attacks
Hamas shares location of Israeli soldier’s body with mediators under truce deal
Türkiye slams malicious 'Daesh support' allegations as baseless disinformation
Security guarantees from US for Ukraine are 100% ready: Zelenskyy