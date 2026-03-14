US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that countries receiving oil through the Strait of Hormuz should take the lead in securing the strategic maritime corridor, adding that the United States would support their efforts.

In a post on the social media platform Truth Social, Trump said nations dependent on shipments through the waterway must ensure its safety.

“Countries of the world that receive oil through the Hormuz Strait must take care of that passage, and we will help — A LOT,” he wrote.

Trump added that Washington would coordinate with those nations to make sure the effort moves forward “quickly, smoothly, and well,” stressing that securing the route should have been a shared responsibility from the start.

“This should have always been a team effort, and now it will be,” he said.