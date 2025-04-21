This spring, the art world turns its gaze on London, where one of the most significant rediscoveries in recent Orientalist art will go under the hammer at one of London's important auction house Sotheby’s.

On April 29, as part of its highly anticipated Orientalist Art sale, the auction house will present Preparing Coffee, a long-lost painting by Osman Hamdi Bey — arguably the most revered figure in the canon of Ottoman painting.

Estimated at £1-1.5 million (about $1.3-2 million), the composition, Preparing Coffee, from 1881 has resurfaced after more than a century in private European collections, known until recently only from a black-and-white photograph taken in the same year by renowned photographers Pascal Sebah and Policarpe Joaillier.

“This was a very unexpected rediscovery,” explains Claude Piening, senior international specialist of European paintings at Sotheby’s.

“I was approached by a gentleman whom I've known for many years, who proposed this picture to me. He had recently bought it from someone else who had bought it a few years ago, from the family — the European family — in whose possession it had been for almost 75 years, certainly since around 1930.”

From Istanbul to Vienna to London

First acquired around 1910 by Prince Sadiq Yadigarov, an art collector from Georgia, it passed to his son Archil, and then, around 1930, to a private collector in Vienna — related to Archil by marriage — where it remained by descent until 2008.

Since then, it has been held in another Austrian private collection until its recent emergence.

Set within a richly tiled, colonnaded interior — perhaps an imagined harem complex in Istanbul’s Topkapi Palace — it depicts two young women preparing a ritual coffee.

The setting is fictional, but constructed with exquisite attention to detail, a “sumptuous and jewel-like impression of luxe,” as Sotheby’s catalogue describes.

Coffee, gateway to a broader cultural dialogue

Coffee, a central motif in Middle Eastern life, becomes the gateway to a broader cultural dialogue.

“I think it's wonderful to have that as the central motif of the picture. The picture shows the coffee jug with the zarfs, which are the cup holders. That’s obviously a quintessentially Turkish — or should I say, Ottoman — feature of the picture,” Piening notes.

Objects within the painting add layers of cultural symbolism and material wealth: a velvet and metal-thread tablecloth supporting the coffee pot and zarfs, a Mamluk brass bowl, Chinese porcelain vases, embroidered towels, and a rare ornamental ostrich egg pendant — once a symbol of Ottoman royalty.

The luxurious turquoise tones of Mamluk tiles mirror a Caucasian runner beneath the women’s feet, drawing the eye to the painting’s most evocative architectural feature: a pair of monumental ivory-inlaid Mamluk doors.