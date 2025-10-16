Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev has finalised preparations for his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, stressing that the agenda includes both military and economic components that could help bring the war with Russia closer to an end.
"We have already prepared our part of the homework ahead of the (October 17) meeting with President Trump – both the military component and the economic one. Every detail, everything is ready. The agenda of our meeting with the president of the United States is very substantive," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday.
He expressed gratitude to those assisting in the preparations, saying the talks "can truly bring the war closer to an end. It is the United States that can wield this kind of global influence, and we are doing everything to ensure that others around the world stand on our side in this effort."
Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation, including the prime minister, the head of the presidential office and other senior officials, is already in Washington to prepare the groundwork for the meeting and hold talks with US defence and energy companies.
He said Ukraine is also pushing the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative with partners in Central, Southern and Northern Europe to jointly procure American weapons.
UK sanctions on Russia
The president thanked the UK for its new sanctions on Russia's largest oil companies as well as Greece for its ongoing support, noting that both energy cooperation and resilience measures were discussed during his call with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.
The sanctions targeted Russian oil giants Rosneft and Lukoil. Russia denounced the sanctions and said they would backfire.
"Attacks on leading Russian oil and gas companies are destabilising global energy markets and ultimately impacting consumers around the world, including ordinary Britons and local businesses," the Russian embassy in London said in a statement.
It said the measures will also worsen energy insecurity in the Global South.
"Contrary to the loud assurances of British leaders, these restrictions will have no impact on Russian foreign policy," it added. "It's high time London realised that attempts to blackmail our country and to speak to us in the language of sanctions and threats are senseless and futile."
The embassy said the UK's actions were "driven by the growing desperation of the British establishment" amid the "deteriorating position" of Ukrainian forces on the battlefield.
It said sanction pressure "only complicates peaceful dialogue and leads to further escalation," asserting that Russia would continue to defend its national interests and ensure economic stability.