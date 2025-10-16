Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said Kiev has finalised preparations for his upcoming meeting with US President Donald Trump, stressing that the agenda includes both military and economic components that could help bring the war with Russia closer to an end.

"We have already prepared our part of the homework ahead of the (October 17) meeting with President Trump – both the military component and the economic one. Every detail, everything is ready. The agenda of our meeting with the president of the United States is very substantive," Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Wednesday.

He expressed gratitude to those assisting in the preparations, saying the talks "can truly bring the war closer to an end. It is the United States that can wield this kind of global influence, and we are doing everything to ensure that others around the world stand on our side in this effort."

Zelenskyy said a Ukrainian delegation, including the prime minister, the head of the presidential office and other senior officials, is already in Washington to prepare the groundwork for the meeting and hold talks with US defence and energy companies.

He said Ukraine is also pushing the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative with partners in Central, Southern and Northern Europe to jointly procure American weapons.

