Death toll climbs to 34 from capsizing of Vietnamese tourist boat
The vessel was carrying tourists and crew when it overturned near a popular cave site in Quang Ninh province, raising fresh concerns over maritime safety in one of Vietnam’s top tourist destinations.
The boat was reportedly carrying 48 tourists and five crew members, including several families with children. (Photo: AFP) / AA
July 19, 2025

The death toll after a tourist cruise boat carrying 53 people capsized in Vietnam's Ha Long Bay on Saturday has climbed to 34, according to officials.

The Wonder Sea cruise vessel overturned in the afternoon on Saturday near Dau Go Cave, a popular site in Quang Ninh province, amid strong winds and heavy rainfall, local media outlet VN Express reported, citing provincial authorities.

Officials confirmed that 12 people have been rescued so far, while 34 bodies have been recovered from the water. The search continues for the remaining passengers and crew.

The boat was reportedly carrying 48 tourists and five crew members, including several families with children.

Investigation launched

Rescue teams, supported by police and local authorities, were quickly dispatched to the area. However, efforts to locate the missing were suspended Saturday night due to worsening weather conditions and poor visibility.

Ha Long Bay, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its limestone karsts and scenic beauty, is one of Vietnam’s top tourist destinations. 

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident and the safety protocols followed by the cruise operator.

