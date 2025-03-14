WAR ON GAZA
Somalia rejects US-Israel plot to expel Palestinians to Africa
Somalia's government stands firm against any plans that would displace Palestinians or use its land for resettlement purposes.
Somalia rejects US-Israel plot to expel Palestinians to Africa
US and Israeli officials are working to relocate Palestinians from Gaza to East Africa. / Reuters
March 14, 2025

Somalia rejects any proposal that would undermine the Palestinian people’s right to live peacefully on their ancestral land, its foreign minister said on Friday.

Ahmed Moalim Fiqi told Reuters that Somalia also rejected any plan that would involve the use of its territory for the resettlement of other populations.

Separately, an official from Somalia's breakaway region of Somaliland told Reuters that "there are no talks with anyone regarding Palestinians".

The White House and the US State Department did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Sudan, a country dealing with a devastating civil war, also did not immediately respond to a Reuters request to its Foreign Ministry for comment.

Under US President Donald Trump’s so-called Gaza plan, more than two million Palestinians would be permanently sent elsewhere.

He has proposed the US would take ownership of the territory, oversee a lengthy cleanup process and develop it as a real estate project.

Palestinians oppose

The idea of a mass transfer of Palestinians was once considered a fantasy of Israel’s ultranationalist fringe.

However, since Trump presented the idea at a White House meeting last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has hailed it as a “bold vision.”

Palestinians in Gaza have rejected the proposal and dismissed Israeli claims that the departures would be voluntary.

Arab nations have expressed vehement opposition and offered an alternative reconstruction plan that would leave the Palestinians in place.

Rights groups have said forcing or pressuring the Palestinians to leave could be a potential war crime.

Still, the White House says Trump “stands by his vision.”

Separate outreach from the US and Israel to the three potential destinations began last month, days after Trump floated the Gaza plan alongside Netanyahu, according to US officials, who said that Israel was taking the lead in the discussions.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
