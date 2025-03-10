Rumaniyya: This vegetarian stew is fast to prepare, affordable and packed with healthy fats and fibre — and it’s best enjoyed with fresh pita bread.

Main ingredients: Pomegranates, brown lentils, aubergine, olive oil



Khobiza: A nutritious dish for cold winter days made from mallow leaves, a plant endemic to the Mediterranean region.

Main ingredients: Mallow, olive oil, onion, lemon



Namora: A sweet semolina cake soaked with sugar syrup and decorated with walnut slices.

Main ingredients: Semolina, ghee, shredded coconut, orange blossom water



Kunafa Arabiya: The Gazan version of “kunafa” does not involve a filling, or even kunafa dough, but is prepared, instead, with wheat, spices and nuts.

Main ingredients: Bulgur, semolina, ghee, mixed nuts