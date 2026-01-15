A federal immigration agent shot a man on Wednesday in Minneapolis, city officials said, urging the public to "remain calm" a week after agents shot and killed an American woman in the same city.

"We understand there is anger," officials for the midwestern city wrote on X, adding: "The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and the state immediately."

Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed the shooting in a post on X, saying "an illegal alien from Venezuela" was targeted for a traffic stop and resisted arrest.

Related TRT World - Trump warns of 'reckoning and retribution' for Minnesota amid ICE lawsuit

"While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle," DHS said.