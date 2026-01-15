WORLD
ICE agent shoots Venezuelan man in Minneapolis as public alarm swells over deadly federal raids
The shooting comes a week after a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis, as city officials urge the public to remain calm.
Federal agents stand outside of a house during an immigration raid in Minneapolis, Minnesota, US, January 13, 2026. / Reuters
January 15, 2026

A federal immigration agent shot a man on Wednesday in Minneapolis, city officials said, urging the public to "remain calm" a week after agents shot and killed an American woman in the same city.

"We understand there is anger," officials for the midwestern city wrote on X, adding: "The City of Minneapolis again demands that ICE leave the city and the state immediately."

Department of Homeland Security officials confirmed the shooting in a post on X, saying "an illegal alien from Venezuela" was targeted for a traffic stop and resisted arrest.

"While the subject and law enforcement were in a struggle on the ground, two subjects came out of a nearby apartment and also attacked the law enforcement officer with a snow shovel and broom handle," DHS said.

The officer then "fired a defensive shot to defend his life", hitting the initial subject in the leg.

Elected officials in Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota have decried the actions of Department of Homeland Security agents, including those with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In a video posted to social media earlier on Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz decried "the chaos, disruption and trauma the federal government is raining down on our community", describing door-to-door interrogations by "armed, masked, undertrained" ICE agents.

SOURCE:AFP
