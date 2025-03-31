President Donald Trump said a deal with TikTok's Chinese parent ByteDance to sell the short video app used by 170 million Americans would be struck before a deadline on Saturday.

Trump set the April 5 deadline in January for TikTok to find a non-Chinese buyer or face a US ban on national security grounds due to have taken effect that month under a 2024 law.

"We have a lot of potential buyers," Trump told reporters on Air Force One late on Sunday.



"There's tremendous interest in Tiktok," adding, "I'd like to see Tiktok remain alive."

TikTok did not immediately comment.

Reuters reported on Friday private equity firm Blackstone is evaluating making a small minority investment in TikTok's US operations, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Blackstone is discussing joining ByteDance's existing non-Chinese shareholders, led by Susquehanna International Group and General Atlantic, in contributing fresh capital to bid for TikTok's US business.



The group has emerged as front-runners.

Washington says TikTok's ownership by ByteDance makes it beholden to the Chinese government and Beijing could use the app to conduct influence operations against the United States and collect data on Americans.