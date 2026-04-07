Following US President Donald Trump's threat that "civilisation will die tonight" directed at Iran, Christians have been urged to resign from his administration.

Trump's threat to obliterate Iranian civilisation by Tuesday evening if Tehran does not comply with his demands has provoked intense backlash, from US politicians across the aisle, leading critics to question his mental health and call for mass resignations from administration officials.

Trump posted on his Truth Social network on Tuesday, "A whole civilisation will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will," 12 hours before the deadline.

Even as the White House dismissed speculation that Trump's statement meant he was ready to use nuclear weapons against Iran, alarm continued to grow in the US, where a former commissioner on Trump’s Commission on Religious Liberty urged "every single Christian" to resign from the Trump administration.

Carrie Prejean Boller said, "The President of the United States is threatening to kill a whole civilisation. I’m calling on every single Christian to RESIGN IMMEDIATELY from this administration".

Boller, who was recently ousted for opposing the commission’s attempts to censor Jewish and Christian faith voices opposed to Israel’s war on Gaza, as well as its attempts to describe all criticism of Zionism as anti-Semitic, added, "If you don’t, the blood of innocent human life is on your hands. Trump is an evil psychopath."

Amid threats of more to come, the UN and other organisations have warned that US and Israeli strikes on Iran's critical infrastructure already underway on Tuesday could constitute war crimes.

Iranian civilian infrastructure, including power and desalination plants, have been repeatedly hit in the conflict that began when the US and Israel launched a war on Iran on February 28.

Trump escalated his rhetoric towards Iran on Monday, vowing to carry out the "complete demolition" of Iran's critical infrastructure, particularly bridges and power plants if a deal was not reached by late Tuesday.

However, hours before the deadline, Israel stated it had already completed a broad wave of strikes targeting "infrastructure sites" across Iran.

Trump wrote on Truth Social that "a whole civilisation will die tonight" if the country does not heed his call for a deal.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who distanced herself from Trump last year, stated on X, "We cannot kill an entire civilisation. This is evil and madness."

Former loyalists, including Greene, have joined Democrats calling for Trump's cabinet to invoke the 25th amendment, which provides for a transfer of power if a president is unable to govern, particularly in the event of illness.

Popular conservative commentator Tucker Carlson urged US military personnel to defy Trump’s orders, saying, “If you work in the White House, or in the US Military, now it's time to say ‘NO’ to the president.”