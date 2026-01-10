The Syrian army’s Operations Command has announced a halt to all military operations inside the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in northern Aleppo city against the YPG terror group.

In statements carried by the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Operations Command said, “We announce the halt of all military operations inside the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood in Aleppo starting at 1200 GMT.”

It added that “YPG terrorists entrenched inside Yassin Hospital will be transferred towards the city of Tabqah, with their weapons withdrawn.”

The command further said that “the army will begin handing over all health and government facilities to state institutions and will gradually withdraw from the streets of the Sheikh Maqsoud neighbourhood.”

YPG is the Syrian branch of the terror group PKK.

In its terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.