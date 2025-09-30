The Dutch-flagged cargo ship Minervagracht has been ablaze and adrift in the Gulf of Aden, a day after being hit by an explosive device that injured two seafarers and forced the crew's evacuation, its operator and the EU maritime mission Aspides have said.

"Minervagracht has sustained considerable damage," the company said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that all the crew had been safely evacuated and that it was working with international authorities and experts to salvage the vessel.

Most of the crew, including one of the injured seafarers who is in a stable condition, were transferred to a Greek and a French frigate, the naval mission Aspides said.

Another crew member, who was seriously wounded, was evacuated by helicopter and they have all arrived in Djibouti.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.