President Donald Trump has drawn a parallel between US strikes on Iran and Japan's attack on Pearl Harbor decades ago, as he defended the US-Israel war against Tehran at a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Washington.

"Well, one thing, you don't want to signal too much. You know, when we go in, we went in very hard, and we didn't tell anybody about it because we wanted surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor?" Trump said on Thursday when a journalist asked why he had not told allies about his war plans.

"Why didn't you tell me about Pearl Harbor, ok? Right? He's asking me — no, you believe in surprise, I think much more so than us."

Trump said the US-Israeli attacks achieved far more than anticipated in the first two days, knocking out roughly "50 percent of our target."

"So, if I go and tell everybody about it is no longer a surprise, right?".

Takaichi's eyes widened and she shifted in her chair as Trump, seated beside her in the Oval Office, evoked the moment that drew the US into World War Two.

The Japanese attack on the US naval base in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii on December 7, 1941, killed 2,390 Americans, and the US declared war on Japan the next day.

US President Franklin D. Roosevelt called it "a date which will live in infamy."