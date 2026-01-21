British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has reiterated that alongside NATO, the UK is ready to play its part to protect Arctic security.

During a phone call with European Council President Antonio Costa late on Tuesday, Starmer reiterated his position that the future of Greenland belongs to the people of Greenland and the Kingdom of Denmark alone.

"He reiterated that the UK is prepared to play its part to protect Arctic security, alongside NATO," said a statement from the prime minister's office, adding that Starmer and Costa discussed recent developments in Greenland and Arctic security.

The pair agreed on the fundamental importance of continued defence and security cooperation in these "volatile times."

The phone call came as US President Donald Trump continues to voice his controversial determination to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory of Denmark, citing its strategic location and vast mineral resources, as well as alleged concerns about rising Russian and Chinese activity.