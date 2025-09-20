WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Passenger traffic through the King Hussein Bridge will resume on Sunday, while cargo movement remains suspended, the Public Security Directorate says.
Jordan says border crossing with Israel to reopen on Sunday for travelers
Travellers stranded in the occupied West Bank evacuated through the King Hussein Bridge crossing in South Shuna, Jordan, on June 19, 2025. / Reuters
September 20, 2025

Jordan on Saturday announced that the King Hussein Bridge, known as Allenby Bridge in Israel, will reopen to passenger traffic on Sunday after being closed for several days.

In a statement, the Public Security Directorate, which operates under the Interior Ministry, said the Bridge Security Department will allow travellers to cross starting Sunday, while the cargo crossing will remain shut “until further notice.”

It urged passengers using the bridge to adhere to scheduled times in order to “save effort and time.”

On Thursday, Jordan halted travel across the King Hussein Bridge, which links the kingdom with the occupied West Bank, after Israel closed the crossing.

RECOMMENDED

The move followed accusations by Israel that a Jordanian driver opened fire on its soldiers at the bridge, killing two, prompting Amman to open an investigation.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza, killing more than 65,200 Palestinians since October 2023. The offensive has devastated the enclave and forced the population into a man-made famine.

In September 2024, three Israelis were killed by gunfire from a Jordanian truck driver at the same crossing.

Jordan shares three border crossings with Israel: Sheikh Hussein (Jordan River) Bridge, King Hussein (Allenby) Bridge and Wadi Araba (Yitzhak Rabin) Crossing.

Explore
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview
Trust deficit clouds US talks but diplomacy still possible: Iran
Egypt officially blocks Roblox, citing risks to children
Syria arrests suspects behind rocket attacks on Damascus' Mezzeh area
Iran releases names of nearly 3,000 killed in protests
UNRWA chief warns of 'silent war' in West Bank amid record levels of Israeli violence