US President Donald Trump said Sunday that he does not have a “hard” timeline for Hamas to disarm under the Gaza ceasefire deal but warned that if the group fails to give up its weapons, the US or its “proxies,” or Israel, could intervene.

Asked during an interview with FOX News if he had a timeline to get Hamas to disarm, Trump responded by saying he did not have a “hard line,” but the US would “see how it all works out.”

When pressed on whether he believed Hamas would actually give up its weapons, Trump said the group had agreed to do so and warned that if it failed to follow through, forceful measures would follow.

‘No boots on the ground’

“They said they would… if we have to, we will disarm them,” he said. “Whether it's me, the US, or it's a proxy, could be Israel, with our backing. We won't have boots on the ground.”