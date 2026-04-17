US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is actively prohibiting Israel from carrying out additional attacks on Lebanon as a nascent ceasefire takes hold.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are prohibited from doing so by the USA Enough is enough!!" Trump on Friday wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He further maintained that the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire is completely detached from ongoing talks with Iran. He said Washington will continue to "work with Lebanon, and deal with the (Hezbollah) situation appropriately."

Trump was referring to Lebanese Hezbollah, whose disarmament the US and Israel have long sought.

Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon starting at midnight local time in Tel Aviv and Beirut.