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'Enough is enough': US prohibits Israel from launching further attacks on Lebanon
US president also claims the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire is completely detached from ongoing talks with Iran.
'Enough is enough': US prohibits Israel from launching further attacks on Lebanon
'Enough is enough’: Trump says US prohibiting Israel from launching further attacks on Lebanon / AA
7 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is actively prohibiting Israel from carrying out additional attacks on Lebanon as a nascent ceasefire takes hold.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are prohibited from doing so by the USA Enough is enough!!" Trump on Friday wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He further maintained that the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire is completely detached from ongoing talks with Iran. He said Washington will continue to "work with Lebanon, and deal with the (Hezbollah) situation appropriately."

Trump was referring to Lebanese Hezbollah, whose disarmament the US and Israel have long sought.

Trump announced Thursday a 10-day ceasefire in Lebanon starting at midnight local time in Tel Aviv and Beirut.

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More than 2,196 people have been killed, and 7,185 wounded during 45 days of Israeli attacks on Lebanon, with over 1 million displaced, according to official figures.

Israel launched a war on Lebanon in October 2023, and a ceasefire was declared in November the following year, but Israel continued to violate it daily before expanding its offensive on March 2.

Israel occupies areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since it launched its renewed ground offensive on Lebanon this year.

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SOURCE:AA
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