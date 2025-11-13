EUROPE
Europe isn’t ready for war with Russia
A look at Europe and Russia's ground forces’ firepower ratios.
Senior Producer: Mirac Tapan, Graphic Artist: Busra Ozturk / TRT World
November 13, 2025

A continent rich in power, poor in readiness.

A new French report warns that Europe would falter if war with Russia broke out today. The continent would struggle to mobilise troops and weapons, needing at least five more years to be battle-ready.

Key findings:

- 20 of 30 European NATO members have fewer than 15,000 professional troops

- Ammunition stockpiles are critically low

- Missile production capabilities are “dire”

- Despite rising defence budgets, production capacity has barely improved

