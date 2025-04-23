Washington DC — Months ago, Canadian voters were primarily concerned with the cost of living and housing crisis. The ruling Liberal Party, led by Justin Trudeau until his resignation in March 2025, had been trailing the Conservative Party, led by Pierre Poilievre, by double digits in polls since mid-2023.

Then an unexpected event shifted voter sentiment and altered campaign strategies.

US President Donald Trump's tariffs on Canada and talk of making it America's "51st state" made "dealing with Trump" a key election issue, overshadowing economic concerns and galvanising voters.

New polls revealed Mark Carney, Trudeau's successor as PM, leading over Poilievre and likely to win the April 28 election — a mood change influenced by Trump's economic policies reshaping North American country's political scene.

"How it played out was a bit complicated," Randall Morck, a prominent Canadian economist, tells TRT World.

Morck, a University of Alberta business professor, observed Carney's sudden prominence coinciding with the onset of Trump's trade war.

He says Poilievre had maintained his popular centre-right stance on tax reforms, law and order, energy exports, infrastructure and red tape removal, positioning his Conservative Party ahead of the Liberals.

"But when Trump attacked Canada's economy, Poilievre's continued focus on those issues seemed to suggest he lacked a clear response to Trump's trade war," says Morck, adding Carney rapidly shifted Liberal policies to the centre, "effectively mimicking many key Conservative policy proposals."

"Meanwhile, support for the New Democratic Party (socialists) and Parti Quebecois (French Canadian nationalists) partially collapsed, again likely because social welfare and ethnic initiatives suddenly paled relative to the economic attacks by the US, and largely shifted to the Liberals."

'Canada First'

Trudeau, in power for over nine years, faced daily opposition attacks on domestic issues like inflation, high immigration and a housing crisis.

Labelled by critics as a "Trump-like leader" and a polarising figure in Canada, Poilievre, 45, has positioned himself as the "common sense" candidate for Canadians frustrated by rising costs and centralised power under Liberal rule.

He has focused on affordability, a key voter concern, appealing to the working class. He even adopted "Canada First," echoing Trump's "America First" slogan.

After Trump intensified the trade war with allies, Canadians reacted with nationalism, boycotting American products and cancelling US travel.

"Trump's trade war was like a punch in the face from someone we thought was a best friend — a devastating betrayal," says Morck.

However, it indirectly boosted Carney's ratings, positioning him as the likely winner of Monday's federal election.

The US has imposed a 25 percent tariff on Canadian goods not meeting USMCA rules of origin, affecting imports like steel, aluminium and automobiles.

Canadian energy goods, like oil and natural gas, face a 10 percent tariff. From April 3, 2025, a 25 percent tariff applies to Canadian automobiles and parts not complying with USMCA rules.

Carney has leveraged the tariff wars with the US to portray himself as a staunch defender of Canadian sovereignty against Trump.

On Tuesday, he campaigned in Quebec, emphasising that only he could shield the French-speaking province from Trump, who has threatened to annex Canada.

"This threat is not only an economic threat, it is an existential threat. To be clear, President Trump is threatening the distinct identity of Quebecers," Carney told the crowd in the city of Trois-Rivieres.