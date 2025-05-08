Last week, amid its ongoing military offensives in Gaza, the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria, Israel carried out a targeted air strike near Damascus. The strike was described as a response to an alleged attack by “an outlaw group” on Syrian Druze civilians. Framing the attack as a protective measure, Israel reiterated its self-appointed role as defender of the Druze within Syrian territory.

This saviour narrative goes back at least a century. Zionist leaders have long pursued sectarian fragmentation in the region to secure Israel’s dominance, especially in Lebanon and Syria. Early alliances with Maronite leaders and support for Phalangist militias in the Lebanese civil war reflected this strategy. In Palestine, Zionists sought to divide Christians, Muslims, and Druze, aiming to isolate the Druze as a potential ally.

In the 1960s, when Israel occupied the Golan Heights from Syria during the Arab-Israeli War, it inherited a patchwork of communities—Sunni Arabs, Turkmen, Circassians, and Druze. Most were soon displaced. The majority of these groups were forced to abandon the Golan following the 1967 occupation.

The Druze, however, remained, forming an uneasy coexistence with the new Israeli settlers following the territory’s illegal annexation in 1981.

Beyond the strategic importance of the Golan, the martial qualities of the Druze caught Israel’s attention. The loyalty of Palestinian Druze to Israeli governments and the community’s generally pragmatic nature positioned Syrian Druze as a key tool in Israel’s Syria policy. Since then, the Druze—especially those across the border in Syria—have emerged as a potential lever in Israel’s regional policy, especially following the fall of the Assad regime.

Why are Druze important to Israel?

The Druze were at the forefront of the groups participating in the victory of the major revolution in Syria on December 8, 2024. They have long maintained a cautious distance from Syria’s power struggles. Their leadership, Hikmet al-Hajari and Yousef Jabour, was accused of quietism during the civil war, particularly after the 2012 suspicious death of the spiritual guide, Sheikh Ahmed al-Hajari, and the perceived collaboration of his successor, Hikmet al-Hajari, with Bashar al-Assad.

That changed in August 2023, when widespread protests in the Druze heartland of Suweida fractured the community’s relationship, causing a rift with the Assad regime. Consequently, the revolution’s overthrow of Assad was met with joy in Druze areas.

Yet Hikmet al-Hajari’s refusal to engage with the Ahmed Alsharaa government and his explicit refusal to recognise it have prevented meaningful reconciliation and left the community politically adrift. They are unable to establish a dialogue with the current Syrian government.

Israel’s opportunism

Facing its most severe security crisis in decades after October 7 attack, and wary of renewed threats from Lebanon and Syria, Netanyahu’s far-right government is seeking to exploit Syria’s post-Assad chaos. The importance of the Druze becomes evident at this juncture.

Although the influence of Iran and its regional allies has diminished, Israel is exploiting all opportunities to create cracks in Syria’s fragile structure. It views the Syrian Druze as a potential ally to destabilise Syria’s central authority.

One option under consideration is the creation of a buffer zone in southern Syria—a modern echo of its failed “security zone” in Lebanon, dismantled in 2000. For this purpose, Israel has seized the opportunity to use its full strength against Syria for the first time since the 1967 war.

Since the 1960s, Israel has envisioned a semi-autonomous Druze enclave in southern Syria— that is informally aligned with the country. A divide-and-rule framework of autonomy could weaken the central state system and provide Israel with a pliable frontier region.

Previous efforts faltered due to the community’s reluctance to oppose Assad outright. After Druze General Selim Hatum’s defeat by Hafez al-Assad in 1966, the Druze were purged from the military and began to weaken politically. Israel sought to exploit tensions between the Druze and Hafez al-Assad, the leadership vacuum among the Druze and their refusal to fight Assad thwarted Israel’s plans.

But with violence flaring again in towns like Jaramana and Sahnaya, the old plan has regained traction. It has emboldened Israel to carry out attacks near the presidential palace in Damascus.