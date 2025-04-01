South Korea's Constitutional Court will issue its long-awaited ruling on President Yoon Suk-yeol's impeachment Friday, months after he was suspended for declaring martial law.

Yoon's December 3 attempt to subvert civilian rule plunged South Korea into political chaos, after he sent armed soldiers into parliament.

Lawmakers defied the troops to vote the measure down and impeached Yoon soon after, but the months of political instability have hit South Korea's economy and left the country in leadership limbo, even as US President Donald Trump targets the region with tariffs.

The court has held weeks of impeachment hearings to determine whether to officially remove Yoon from office, and then took weeks to deliberate on the case, giving rise to a surge in speculation, with some suggesting the justices must be experiencing intense disagreements.

"The president's impeachment case verdict will be on April 4, 2025, at the Constitutional Court," the court said in a statement Tuesday.

For Yoon to be removed from office, at least six of the court's eight justices must vote in favour. Confirmation of his impeachment would trigger elections, which must be held within 60 days.

Hundreds of thousands of South Koreans have been rallying for and against Yoon every weekend in central Seoul.

Yoon, a former prosecutor, was detained in January on insurrection charges but was released in early March on procedural grounds. He has remained defiant throughout and blamed a "malicious" opposition.

He is also the first sitting South Korean president to stand trial in a criminal case, facing charges of insurrection over the martial law bid.

Fresh elections

"After four long months of waiting, the Constitutional Court has finally responded to the people," the opposition Democratic Party spokesperson said.

"We believe the Court will demonstrate its firm resolve to defend the constitutional order and founding principles of the Republic of Korea by removing Yoon Suk-yeol, the insurrectionist, from office."