The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched an immigration crackdown in New Orleans, marking the latest Democratic-run city targeted by the Trump administration.

"The men and women of DHS law enforcement have landed in The Big Easy," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X, saying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would "remove the worst of the worst from New Orleans, Louisiana," accusing the city’s leaders of ignoring federal law.

New Orleans has sanctuary policies that limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities.

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump said he planned to send National Guard troops to the southern US city, a step he has previously taken in Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis.

"We’re going to New Orleans pretty soon," Trump told reporters.

"The governor called me. He’d like to have us go there. He’s asked for help in New Orleans and we’re going to go there in a couple of weeks."

Trump has said deployments are needed to combat crime and support his nationwide immigration crackdown.

Officials in several affected cities have disputed that claim.