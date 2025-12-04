US
2 min read
Trump administration launches immigration raids in New Orleans
DHS says operation will target "illegal criminal aliens" as local officials warn of due-process concerns.
Trump administration launches immigration raids in New Orleans
DHS sends immigration agents to New Orleans amid concerns over raids / Reuters
December 4, 2025

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has launched an immigration crackdown in New Orleans, marking the latest Democratic-run city targeted by the Trump administration.

"The men and women of DHS law enforcement have landed in The Big Easy," DHS Secretary Kristi Noem wrote on X, saying Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents would "remove the worst of the worst from New Orleans, Louisiana," accusing the city’s leaders of ignoring federal law.

New Orleans has sanctuary policies that limit cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities.

The move comes a day after President Donald Trump said he planned to send National Guard troops to the southern US city, a step he has previously taken in Los Angeles, Washington, and Memphis.

"We’re going to New Orleans pretty soon," Trump told reporters.

"The governor called me. He’d like to have us go there. He’s asked for help in New Orleans and we’re going to go there in a couple of weeks."

Trump has said deployments are needed to combat crime and support his nationwide immigration crackdown.

Officials in several affected cities have disputed that claim.

RECOMMENDED

Louisiana’s governor is a Republican, while New Orleans’ mayor-elect, Helena Moreno, is a Democrat.

Moreno voiced concern on Wednesday about the way raids have unfolded in other cities.

She also criticised the use of masked federal agents.

"If you are a masked person and not necessarily identifiable as an officer, you’re coming up on people and grabbing them. It can be a real safety issue for everyone," she said.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the operation would target "illegal criminal aliens" wanted for "home invasion, armed robbery, grand theft auto, and rape."

"Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, we are restoring law and order for the American people," she said.

The Trump administration says most undocumented migrants detained in recent operations have criminal histories.

But a study by the Cato Institute said that only five percent of those taken into ICE custody since 1 October had a violent criminal conviction, while 73 percent had no criminal conviction at all.

RelatedTRT World - Inside Trump's immigration enforcement blitz that is hitting major American cities
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return