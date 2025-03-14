WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village and burn homes
Tensions in the occupied West Bank rise as the Health Ministry reports 935 Palestinians killed and 7,000 wounded since October 7.
00:00
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village and burn homes
Palestinians inspect the damage at the scene, after what they said was an attack by Israeli settlers on their village of Um Safa. / Reuters
March 14, 2025

Illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank early Friday, setting fire to six homes and a vehicle.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma Village Council, told Anadolu Agency that dozens of settlers stormed Khirbet al-Marajim, a village near the town of Duma in Nablus Governorate, and set six houses and a vehicle ablaze.

Dawabsheh explained that the attack resulted in extensive material losses, as the illegal settlers completely burned down the homes.

He also noted that clashes erupted between the villagers and the illegal settlers, but no injuries were reported.

RECOMMENDED

Tension has been running high across the occupied West Bank, where at least 935 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers since the start of the onslaught on Gaza on October 7, 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories illegal, calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Explore
Ten Dutch municipalities fined for violating privacy of Muslim residents in secret probes
Taiwan says Trump-Xi talks will bring stability as Beijing urges caution on arms sales
UNRWA forced to cut services by 20% due to severe lack of funding
Japan's atomic bomb survivors warn of nuclear war as last US-Russia pact expires
South Korea seeks rare earths cooperation with China after joining US trade bloc
Japanese PM backs TSMC's plan for advanced chip production amid tensions with China
Maori protesters interrupt New Zealand PM's speech at national day gathering
Russia vows to keep oil flowing to Cuba amid rising US pressure
Venezuela's interim president urges dialogue with US
Australia dodges call to arrest visiting Israeli president
Fuel train derails, erupts in flames in central Russia
Gulf states, US wrap up 11-day regional security exercise in Qatar
Trump reignites calls to revamp US electoral system and 'nationalise' voting
'We could use a little bit of a softer touch' — Trump dials back immigration tone
Canadian Muslim group slams decision to dissolve anti-Islamophobia and antisemitism offices