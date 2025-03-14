Illegal Israeli settlers attacked a Palestinian village in the northern West Bank early Friday, setting fire to six homes and a vehicle.

Suleiman Dawabsheh, head of the Duma Village Council, told Anadolu Agency that dozens of settlers stormed Khirbet al-Marajim, a village near the town of Duma in Nablus Governorate, and set six houses and a vehicle ablaze.

Dawabsheh explained that the attack resulted in extensive material losses, as the illegal settlers completely burned down the homes.

He also noted that clashes erupted between the villagers and the illegal settlers, but no injuries were reported.