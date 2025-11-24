Serhiy Kuznetsov, the Ukrainian national accused of involvement in the 2022 Nord Stream pipeline explosions, is set to be extradited from Italy to Germany to face charges of “anti-constitutional sabotage” after a ruling by Italy’s top appeals court last week .

But his lawyer, Nicola Canestrini, says the responsibility for the suspected operation may lie far higher than the man now facing prosecution — and that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy or his military commanders must publicly acknowledge any orders they may have given to carry out the suspected sabotage.

In an exclusive interview with TRT World, Canestrini argued that Kuznetsov’s case has evolved into a politically charged test of how Europe navigates the blurred lines between wartime actions and peacetime justice.

He warned that the proceedings risk placing frontline Ukrainian officers in the dock for decisions made “under military orders” at a time when Ukraine was resisting Russia’s “full-scale invasion.”

Related TRT World - WAIT, WHAT! Germany says Ukrainians blew up Nord Stream pipelines

Canestrini contended that any role Kuznetsov, a serving Ukrainian military officer at the time of the Nord Stream blasts in 2022, may have played in the alleged plot cannot be viewed in isolation.

“If he carried out the attack, then he did so because he was ordered to — he was, for sure, a captain in the Ukrainian army,” he said.

The Italian lawyer said the case places Zelenskyy in a politically delicate position. “Mr. Zelenskyy has a difficult decision to make — and he is making it,” he noted, arguing that the Ukrainian leader must defend his soldiers “even if this does not please Germany,” a stance that could carry political or military consequences for Kiev and its ambition of joining the European Union.

The sabotage of the undersea pipelines that carried natural gas from Russia to Europe had caught the leaders and diplomats off guard. Initially, the blame was placed on Moscow, but a probe by European investigators revealed a Ukrainian hand in it.

Canestrini says the attack was probably carried out under military orders, and therefore, responsibility should be acknowledged at the appropriate level.

“If he (Kuznetsov) did it under orders, somebody needs to take responsibility,” he said. “I don’t care if Mr. Zelenskyy or others in the chain of command are under pressure not to admit something that does not please German allies. But if they ordered it, they should stand up for it.”

A sabotage and a scapegoat

Widely labelled by Moscow and Western governments as sabotage, the September 2022 Nord Stream explosions crippled the pipelines, cutting off most Russian gas flows to Europe. The blasts escalated the Ukraine conflict and sparked an energy squeeze across the continent.

No state or group has claimed responsibility, and Kiev has repeatedly denied any involvement.

Russia sought a UN Security Council–mandated international investigation, but the proposal failed, winning only three of 15 votes. Denmark, Germany, and Sweden launched national probes, all calling the explosions deliberate.

The Swedish and Danish investigations closed in February 2024 without identifying perpetrators, while Germany’s inquiry continued, naming seven suspects , including former members of a Kiev-based diving school, one of whom has since died.

In November 2023, an international investigation identified Colonel Roman Chervinsky, a former commander in Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces, as the primary coordinator of the Nord Stream sabotage.

Related TRT World - Ukrainian Nord Stream suspect to be extradited to Germany, Italian court rules

Following last week’s ruling by Italy’s Court of Cassation, Kuznetsov is set to be extradited to Germany within days. However, Canestrini sees the case as far more than a criminal proceeding. He argued that Germany is prosecuting a Ukrainian “military officer” for actions tied to resisting Russia’s full-scale war, making Kuznetsov, in his words, “a scapegoat.”

“My client feels like a scapegoat because of the political pressures surrounding this case,” Canestrini said.