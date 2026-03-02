The Israeli army has launched a wave of airstrikes in Lebanon, saying the strikes are “in response to rocket fire toward northern Israel”, according to Israeli media reports.
Earlier, the army said that it intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon, adding that other rockets fell in open areas without causing damage or injuries.
"Following the sirens that sounded in several areas in northern Israel, a projectile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, and several projectiles fell in open areas," the Israeli military posted on Telegram.
Israeli media earlier reported that the Lebanese group Hezbollah had launched rockets toward northern Israel.
Channel 12 said around six rockets were fired in the latest barrage.
The Israeli army also said that sirens sounded in the Dead Sea area amid concerns over a possible drone infiltration.
Hezbollah said on Sunday it had a "duty" to support Iran after Israeli and US strikes, according to AFP.
But the group has not confirmed action since the United States and Israel began attacks on Saturday, killing Iran's supreme leader and sparking a wave of retaliatory drone and missile strikes.
Hezbollah has been weakened from the conflict with Israel, following Hamas raid on Israel in October 2023 and the subsequent Israeli genocide in Gaza.
Israel and Hezbollah signed a ceasefire agreement in November 2024, although Israel has continued to strike targets in Lebanon.
Hezbollah did not intervene during a 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June.