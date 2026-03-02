The Israeli army has launched a wave of airstrikes in Lebanon, saying the strikes are “in response to rocket fire toward northern Israel”, according to Israeli media reports.

Earlier, the army said that it intercepted a rocket fired from Lebanon, adding that other rockets fell in open areas without causing damage or injuries.

"Following the sirens that sounded in several areas in northern Israel, a projectile that crossed from Lebanon into Israeli territory was intercepted by the Israeli Air Force, and several projectiles fell in open areas," the Israeli military posted on Telegram.



Israeli media earlier reported that the Lebanese group Hezbollah had launched rockets toward northern Israel.



Channel 12 said around six rockets were fired in the latest barrage.



The Israeli army also said that sirens sounded in the Dead Sea area amid concerns over a possible drone infiltration.