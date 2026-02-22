Dozens of illegal Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on the fifth day of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan on Sunday, Palestinian media reported.

Illegal settlers entered the flashpoint site and performed Talmudic and provocative rituals in the mosque courtyards under the protection of Israeli police, the official news agency Wafa said.

The agency said the settler incursion was part of a series of repeated Israeli measures “to make demographic changes at the mosque and East Jerusalem,” Wafa said.

Palestinian residents of occupied East Jerusalem are frequently subjected to harassment during settler raids, including physical assaults on worshippers and restrictions on access to the mosque.

Ramadan began on Wednesday in several Arab and Muslim countries, including Palestine.

‘Security measures’