TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Türkiye's Fidan attends 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, urges momentum in EU accession
Hakan Fidan addresses his counterparts at the OSCE Ministerial Council, meets his Austrian counterpart, Beate Meinl-Reisinger, on the sidelines of the meeting.
Türkiye's Fidan attends 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council in Vienna, urges momentum in EU accession
Fidan underlined that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Türkiye. / AA
December 4, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held in Vienna.

Fidan addressed his counterparts during the high-level gathering in the Austrian capital on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Diplomatic sources said he also held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the sidelines of the event.

The two discussed recent developments regarding negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

RelatedTRT World - Russia-Ukraine peace deal will shape Europe's future, not merely end war: Türkiye's Fidan

Türkiye, EU relations

RECOMMENDED

During the meeting, they also reviewed Turkish–EU relations.

Fidan underlined that EU membership remains a strategic objective for Türkiye and reiterated Ankara’s expectation that the bloc will open new accession chapters for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Hakan Fidan also held a meeting with Georgian Foreign Minister Maka Botchorishvili in Vienna, on the margins of the OSCE.

The two discussed bilateral ties and regional cooperation, as well as the South Caucasus.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye puts onus of membership bid on EU, urges political will
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates
China vows to protect Hong Kong firm, CK Hutchison after Panama court voids port contracts
Türkiye is ready to mediate on tensions between US and Iran: Erdogan tells Pezeshkian
Syrian government and YPG agree to ceasefire and integration — report
China announces support for Cuba after Trump's new oil tariff order
Trump weighs Iran strike despite intel saying no imminent nuclear threat — report
Venezuela enacts sweeping hydrocarbon reforms, urges airlines and investors to return