Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has taken part in the 32nd Ministerial Council of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) held in Vienna.

Fidan addressed his counterparts during the high-level gathering in the Austrian capital on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry said on Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Diplomatic sources said he also held a meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger on the sidelines of the event.

The two discussed recent developments regarding negotiations aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine war.

Türkiye, EU relations