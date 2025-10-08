The price of gold increased by over 1.4 percent on Wednesday, hitting a historic high of $4,040.32 as of 0835 GMT, as the federal government shutdown in the US adds to uncertainty, while investors bet on more rate cuts in the Fed's next meeting.

The price of gold hovered between $2,536.91 and $4,040.32 during the last 12 months, and it gained by 54 percent over the same period.

The US federal government shutdown has completed its seventh day, with no resolution in sight, after Senate Democrats again blocked a Republican-led proposal to extend government funding through November 21.

While a government shutdown does not automatically result in a full-blown economic crisis, it creates major disruptions for many aspects of American life, also adding to uncertainty around the state of the world's biggest economy.

Many federal employees will be furloughed, or forced to work without pay, while others will be placed on mandatory leave until a new budget is approved. Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan, determining which government employees are essential.