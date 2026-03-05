WORLD
3 min read
'New enemy': Disinformation puts humanitarian efforts at risk in disaster zones, Red Cross warns
'Harmful information and dehumanising narratives' are increasingly undermining trust, putting the lives of aid workers at risk, the world's largest humanitarian network says.
'New enemy': Disinformation puts humanitarian efforts at risk in disaster zones, Red Cross warns
“When information is false or manipulated, it can spread fear, block aid, and cost lives,” an official says. / Reuters
8 hours ago

The rise of disinformation is undermining humanitarian aid and putting lives at risk, while disasters are affecting ever more people, the Red Cross has warned.

"Between 2020 and 2024, disasters affected nearly 700 million people, caused more than 105 million displacements, and claimed over 270,000 lives," the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday.

The number of people needing humanitarian assistance more than doubled in the same timeframe, the IFRC said in its World Disasters Report 2026.

But the world's largest humanitarian network said that "harmful information and dehumanising narratives" were increasingly undermining trust, putting the lives of aid workers at risk.

"In polarised and politically-charged contexts, humanitarian principles such as neutrality and impartiality are increasingly misunderstood, misrepresented or deliberately attacked online," it said.

The IFRC has more than 17 million volunteers across more than 191 countries.

"In every crisis I have witnessed, information is as essential as food, water and shelter," said the Geneva-based federation's secretary general Jagan Chapagain.

"But when information is false, misleading or deliberately manipulated, it can deepen fear, obstruct humanitarian access and cost lives."

He said harmful information was not a new phenomenon, but it was now moving "with unprecedented speed and reach".

Chapagain said digital platforms were proving "fertile ground for lies".

The IFRC report said the challenge nowadays was no longer about the availability of information but its reliability, noting that the production and spread of disinformation was easily amplified by artificial intelligence.

'Life and death'

RECOMMENDED

The report cited numerous recent examples of harmful information hampering crisis response.

During the 2024 floods in Valencia, false narratives online accused the Spanish Red Cross of diverting aid to migrants, which in turn fuelled "xenophobic attacks on volunteers", the IFRC said.

In South Sudan, rumours that humanitarian agencies were distributing poisoned food "caused people to avoid life-saving aid" and led to threats against Red Cross staff.

In Lebanon, false claims that volunteers were spreading Covid-19, favouring certain groups with aid and providing unsafe cholera vaccines eroded trust and endangered vulnerable communities, the IFRC said.

And in Bangladesh, during political unrest, volunteers faced "widespread accusations of inaction and political alignment", leading to harassment and reputational damage, it added.

Similar events were registered by the IFRC in Sudan, Myanmar, Peru, the United States, New Zealand, Canada, Kenya and Bulgaria.

The report underlined that around 94 percent of disasters were handled by national authorities and local communities, without international interventions.

"However, while volunteers, local leaders and community media are often the most trusted messengers, they operate in increasingly hostile and polarised information environments," the IFRC said.

The federation called on governments, tech firms, humanitarian agencies and local actors to recognise that reliable information "is a matter of life and death".

"Without trust, people are less likely to prepare, seek help or follow life-saving guidance; with it, communities act together, absorb shocks and recover more effectively," said Chapagain.

The organisation urged technology platforms to prioritise authoritative information from trusted sources in crisis contexts, and transparently moderate harmful content.

And it said humanitarian agencies needed to make preparing to deal with disinformation "a core function" of their operations, with trained teams and analytics.

RelatedTRT World - 'Flood' of disinformation ahead of Bangladesh election
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
'Eager' US companies line up for Venezuelan minerals after oil grab
US Senate rejects bid to end Washington's war on Iran
Landslide kills over 200 people at DRC's Rubaya mine
As air strikes rocked Tehran, 100,000 left in first two days of war, UN says
Germany, Belgium refuse to join US-Israel strikes on Iran
Norway urges allies not to let Mideast tensions weaken Ukraine support
Türkiye welcomes inclusion in 'Made in EU' draft
Türkiye spares no effort in securing borders and skies: Erdogan
Iran claims 500 American soldiers died in five days of war
Pezeshkian urges regional unity as Iran's death toll from US-Israeli attacks tops 1,000
US sinks Iranian warship returning from drills with Israel's ally India
Qatar PM condemns Iran's attacks in call with top diplomat
Türkiye summons Iranian envoy, protests missile fired at its airspace
First primaries of 2026 midterm polls take place amid US-Israel war on Iran. Here are some takeaways
Mideast tensions: Flights resume to China, Australia, but backlog may take weeks to clear