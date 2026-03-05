The rise of disinformation is undermining humanitarian aid and putting lives at risk, while disasters are affecting ever more people, the Red Cross has warned.

"Between 2020 and 2024, disasters affected nearly 700 million people, caused more than 105 million displacements, and claimed over 270,000 lives," the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday.

The number of people needing humanitarian assistance more than doubled in the same timeframe, the IFRC said in its World Disasters Report 2026.

But the world's largest humanitarian network said that "harmful information and dehumanising narratives" were increasingly undermining trust, putting the lives of aid workers at risk.

"In polarised and politically-charged contexts, humanitarian principles such as neutrality and impartiality are increasingly misunderstood, misrepresented or deliberately attacked online," it said.

The IFRC has more than 17 million volunteers across more than 191 countries.

"In every crisis I have witnessed, information is as essential as food, water and shelter," said the Geneva-based federation's secretary general Jagan Chapagain.

"But when information is false, misleading or deliberately manipulated, it can deepen fear, obstruct humanitarian access and cost lives."

He said harmful information was not a new phenomenon, but it was now moving "with unprecedented speed and reach".

Chapagain said digital platforms were proving "fertile ground for lies".

The IFRC report said the challenge nowadays was no longer about the availability of information but its reliability, noting that the production and spread of disinformation was easily amplified by artificial intelligence.

'Life and death'