Türkiye extradites Interpol-wanted fugitives around the world
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced the return of 15 fugitives to Türkiye from countries including Germany, Greece, and Georgia.
Most of the fugitives were listed on Interpol red notices. / AA
July 20, 2025

Türkiye has brought back 15 fugitives, including 14 wanted on Interpol red notices and one at the national level, the country's interior minister said on Sunday.

“We brought 15 fugitives back to our country from Georgia, Germany, Greece, Belgium, Serbia, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus,” Ali Yerlikaya said on X.

He noted that Türkiye has secured the extradition of 407 criminals from abroad since June 2023.

SOURCE:AA
