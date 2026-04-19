North Korea has test-fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, the government news agency reported, the latest in a recent flurry of launches by the nuclear-armed state.

The Sunday launches, which were supervised by leader Kim Jong-un, follow other tests in recent weeks of weaponry including anti-warship cruise missiles and cluster munitions.

"Five tactical ballistic missiles, launched towards the target area around an island about 136 km away, struck the area of 12.5-13 hectares with a very high density," the KCNA reported.

The test was meant "to evaluate the power of warhead of the improved surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11 Ra," it added.

Kim noted that the introduction of cluster bomb warheads can "boost the high-density striking capability to quell a specific target area."

Two more destroyers

Earlier in April, Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of strategic cruise missiles from the Choe Hyon, one of two 5,000-tonne destroyers launched last year.