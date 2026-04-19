North Korea has test-fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles, the government news agency reported, the latest in a recent flurry of launches by the nuclear-armed state.
The Sunday launches, which were supervised by leader Kim Jong-un, follow other tests in recent weeks of weaponry including anti-warship cruise missiles and cluster munitions.
"Five tactical ballistic missiles, launched towards the target area around an island about 136 km away, struck the area of 12.5-13 hectares with a very high density," the KCNA reported.
The test was meant "to evaluate the power of warhead of the improved surface-to-surface tactical ballistic missile Hwasongpho-11 Ra," it added.
Kim noted that the introduction of cluster bomb warheads can "boost the high-density striking capability to quell a specific target area."
Two more destroyers
Earlier in April, Kim Jong-un oversaw tests of strategic cruise missiles from the Choe Hyon, one of two 5,000-tonne destroyers launched last year.
The North is building two more 5,000-tonne class destroyers to add to its fleet.
A South Korean lawmaker said North Korea appears to be speeding up construction of a destroyer at the port of Nampo, "accelerating the naval forces' modernisation on the back of military assistance from Russia."
Seoul reported the test today, with the Joint Chiefs of Staff detecting several missiles fired into the East Sea.
"The missiles flew approximately 140 kilometres," it said, adding that South Korean and US authorities are conducting a detailed analysis.
Seoul is maintaining a "firm combined defence posture" and will "respond overwhelmingly to any provocation."