A Palestinian has been killed and five others injured by Israeli army fire in Gaza, in continued violations of a ceasefire in place since October 2025, medical sources have said.

The sources said children were among those injured in the attacks, which targeted multiple areas across the enclave.

Witnesses said Israeli forces opened fire in several locations, including the Shejaiya neighbourhood in eastern Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, at least 716 Palestinians have been killed and 1,968 injured since the ceasefire took effect.

In the last 24 hours, three more Palestinians were killed and several others injured after an Israeli drone struck a group of Palestinians in eastern Gaza City, according to medical sources and witnesses.

Medical sources said the victims were taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in central Gaza City and Al-Shifa Hospital in the west after the strike targeted the Al-Tuffah neighbourhood.

Witnesses said the attack hit a group of Palestinian security personnel near Al-Shawa Square.