More than 3,000 precision-guided munitions and interceptors were used in the first 36 hours of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, revealing a major weakness in the supply chain.

Analysts at the Payne Institute estimate that in retaliation, Iran unleashed more than 1,000 weapons across the region — roughly 380 ballistic missiles, about 700 Shahed drones and around 50 air defence missiles.

That barrage triggered widespread interception efforts by the United States, Israel and Gulf states, all of which have been struck in Tehran’s counter‑attacks.

During the opening phase of the campaign, US forces used a wide range of offensive weapons, including 210 JDAM precision-guided bombs, 120 Tomahawk cruise missiles, 120 low-cost drones, and 90 AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles targeting Iranian radar systems.

Israeli forces also conducted extensive strikes, using about 280 Spice-guided bombs, 140 smart bomb kits, 70 Rampage supersonic missiles, and 50 Delilah cruise or loitering missiles, according to the estimates.

Related TRT World - Iran appears to have hit Gulf states more than it targeted Israel

Interceptors played main role

Defensive systems were also heavily used to intercept Iranian attacks.