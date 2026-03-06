WAR ON IRAN
US, Israel launched 3,000+ munitions against Iran in first 36 hours of war: report
The opening phase of the conflict saw large-scale missile exchanges, exposing supply chain vulnerabilities in US and Israeli defence production.
Defensive systems intercepted most attacks but stressed supply chains and strategic resources. / Reuters
March 6, 2026

More than 3,000 precision-guided munitions and interceptors were used in the first 36 hours of the US-Israeli offensive against Iran, revealing a major weakness in the supply chain.

Analysts at the Payne Institute estimate that in retaliation, Iran unleashed more than 1,000 weapons across the region — roughly 380 ballistic missiles, about 700 Shahed drones and around 50 air defence missiles.

That barrage triggered widespread interception efforts by the United States, Israel and Gulf states, all of which have been struck in Tehran’s counter‑attacks. 

During the opening phase of the campaign, US forces used a wide range of offensive weapons, including 210 JDAM precision-guided bombs, 120 Tomahawk cruise missiles, 120 low-cost drones, and 90 AGM-88 anti-radiation missiles targeting Iranian radar systems.

Israeli forces also conducted extensive strikes, using about 280 Spice-guided bombs, 140 smart bomb kits, 70 Rampage supersonic missiles, and 50 Delilah cruise or loitering missiles, according to the estimates.

Interceptors played main role

Defensive systems were also heavily used to intercept Iranian attacks.

RECOMMENDED

The US fired approximately 180 SM-2/SM-3/SM-6 naval interceptors, 90 Patriot PAC-2/PAC-3 missiles, and 40 THAAD interceptors, while Israel deployed 70 Iron Dome Tamir interceptors, 40 Arrow missiles, and 35 David’s Sling interceptors.

Regional partners also participated in air defence efforts, with Gulf states launching about 250 Patriot PAC-3 interceptors and 30 THAAD missiles, the estimates showed.

The intense exchange of missiles and drones underscored a broader strategic challenge, according to media reports.

While defensive systems have largely intercepted incoming attacks, the cost and volume of munitions used are placing significant strain on Western supply chains.

Replenishing these arsenals is not only a financial challenge but also a supply-chain issue tied to critical minerals, including cobalt, tungsten, and rare earth elements that are essential for guidance systems, electronics and rocket motors.

Many of these materials are sourced from limited suppliers, with China dominating several key mineral markets, raising concerns that prolonged conflict could expose vulnerabilities in Western defence manufacturing capacity.

SOURCE:AA
