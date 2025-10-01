The price of gold increased by 0.9 percent on Wednesday, hitting a historic high of $3,895.33 as of 0830GMT, after the US government was shut down as negotiations between President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats to fund the government failed to reach an agreement.

The price of gold hovered between $2,536.91 and $3,819.8 during the last 12 months; it gained 45.9 percent over the same period.

While a shutdown does not automatically result in a full-blown economic crisis, it creates major disruptions for many aspects of American life.

Related TRT World - US government shuts down amid deep partisan rift, Trump signals job cuts

Many federal employees will be furloughed, or forced to work without pay, while others will be placed on mandatory leave until a new budget is approved.

Each federal agency has its own shutdown plan, determining which government employees are essential.